Taking to her Instagram on Sunday, the 29-year-old shared a heartfelt message to her mum, Sarah Ferguson, the Duchess of York, in honour of Mother's Day, which was celebrated on March 22 in the UK.

Captioning a number of photos, the royal wrote: "Today I want to celebrate my mumma but also all the amazing mothers out there.

"I would like to celebrate all the mothers that can't be with their children today because they are saving lives or keeping their distance to keep them and their children safe.

"Today and every day we should tell our loved ones how much we love and cherish them. #happymothersday #happy #mother."