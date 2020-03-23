Princess Eugenie has shared an emotional tribute during the coronavirus outbreak.
Taking to her Instagram on Sunday, the 29-year-old shared a heartfelt message to her mum, Sarah Ferguson, the Duchess of York, in honour of Mother's Day, which was celebrated on March 22 in the UK.
Captioning a number of photos, the royal wrote: "Today I want to celebrate my mumma but also all the amazing mothers out there.
"I would like to celebrate all the mothers that can't be with their children today because they are saving lives or keeping their distance to keep them and their children safe.
"Today and every day we should tell our loved ones how much we love and cherish them. #happymothersday #happy #mother."
Eugenie shared a number of snaps to her Instagram to honour her mum.
She shared a sweet throwback photo of herself, her sister Beatrice and her mum.
Another throwback photo showed the sisters in matching denim outfits.
The final photo showed Eugenie with her mum, Sarah.
The royal's followers were thrilled at the photos, and the message struck a chord too.
One wrote: "Aaaaaw you’re very lucky to have your beautiful and unique mummy with you for her special day. Treasure her forever."
Another added: "So beautiful. We Americans love you so much. Your mum is an icon."
"Happy Mother's Day to your amazing mother," wrote a fan.
"What a beautiful family," commented another.
A fan said: "Lovely photos Eugenie! Stay safe x."
Many families will be spending time apart at the moment due to the coronavirus pandemic.