Princess Eugenie’s heartbreak over sister Beatrice
They've reached breaking point.
With Princess Beatrice's wedding the next royal nuptials on the calendar, the daughter of Prince Andrew is anticipating a public backlash, much the same as her sister Princess Eugenie faced when she was married in 2018.
WATCH: Princess Beatrice calls off wedding to Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi
Though the date may be delayed due to coronavirus, when Princess Beatrice’s upcoming marriage to Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi goes ahead, it could inspire objections from some people due to the rising costs.
According to Express, Eugenie was heavily criticised for costing the British taxpayer £2million (nearly $4 million AUD) to fund her wedding, and rumours are rife that Bea will face the same fury.
One of the main problems the public had with Eugenie’s “private” wedding to Jack Brooksbank, raised by Petition organisers Republic, was that she does not serve the public as a working royal.
Eugenie fears her sister may face the same fury over the cost of her royal wedding.
At the time, the organisation asked the royal family to “step forward” and cover the costs of the royal wedding, instead of allowing taxpayers to foot the bill.
Speaking to Independent in 2018, a Republic spokesman said: “There is a strong feeling, even among monarchists, that we shouldn’t be paying for Eugenie’s big day.
“Most Brits opposed taxpayer funding of Prince Harry’s wedding but as with all royal events were forced to accept it.
“But there’s something different about [the] royal wedding, and people aren’t happy,” he said, referring to Eugenie’s nuptials.