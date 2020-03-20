With Princess Beatrice 's wedding the next royal nuptials on the calendar, the daughter of Prince Andrew is anticipating a public backlash, much the same as her sister Princess Eugenie faced when she was married in 2018.

Though the date may be delayed due to coronavirus, when Princess Beatrice’s upcoming marriage to Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi goes ahead, it could inspire objections from some people due to the rising costs.

According to Express, Eugenie was heavily criticised for costing the British taxpayer £2million (nearly $4 million AUD) to fund her wedding, and rumours are rife that Bea will face the same fury.

One of the main problems the public had with Eugenie’s “private” wedding to Jack Brooksbank, raised by Petition organisers Republic, was that she does not serve the public as a working royal.