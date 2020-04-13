Princess Eugenie has written an emotional tribute to her grandmother Queen Elizabeth after the royal family were kept apart this Easter amid the coronavirus crisis.

The royals always come together for celebrations, but this year the coronavirus pandemic has kept them apart.

As head of the Church of England, the Easter celebrations are particularly poignant for Queen Elizabeth, and she usually takes part in a royal tradition at the Maundy service.

This year, however, the service at St George's Chapel in Windsor did not go ahead as churches across the UK are closed in a bid to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

Each year the Queen hands out special coins to community-minded pensioners who have been put forward by their diocese to receive the honour.

While the Queen usually enjoys this personal ceremony, this year the pensioners had to receive their coins in the post instead.

Queen Elizabeth expressed her disappointment at not being able to meet the recipients in person in a letter that was sent out with the coins.

The Queen wrote: "I have great pleasure in sending you the Maundy Gift which, unfortunately, I am unable to distribute to you personally at the Royal Maundy Service in St George's Chapel, Windsor Castle, on Thursday, 9th April.

"This ancient Christian ceremony, which reflects Jesus's instruction to his disciples to love one another, is a call to the service of others, something that has been at the centre of my life.

"I believe it is a call to service for all of us.”