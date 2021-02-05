Princess Eugenie (right) and her husband Jack Brooksbank (left) are counting the days before they welcome the newest royal into the family. Getty

“Jack and I are so excited for early 2021,” she captioned a photo of she and hubby Jack holding up a pair of baby slippers. Too cute!

Buckingham Palace went on to confirm that the couple were in the family way. “Her Royal Highness Princess Eugenie and Mr Jack Brooksbank are very pleased to announce that they are expecting a baby in early 2021,” the statement read.

Eugenie’s mother Sarah, Duchess of York, was ecstatic about the family news, announcing on Twitter: “I am so excited by the news that Eugenie and Jack are expecting their first child.

“Thrilled for them both and in my 60th year cannot wait to be a grandmother.

Eugenie’s mother Sarah, Duchess of York (left), was ecstatic about the family news. Getty

“Welcoming a new baby into the York family is going to be a moment of profound joy.”

While keeping a low profile and following stay-at-home orders in the midst of the UK’s strict pandemic lockdown, Eugenie and Jack have been busy preparing for life with their baby – though that home has changed several times.

The pair originally relocated from their home at Kensington Palace to Frogmore Cottage, the former home of Harry and Megan, before doing an about-turn, moving back in with Fergie and Prince Andrew at the Royal Lodge in Windsor.

Eugenie has still managed to shop for the birth – in fact, the royal was spied buying maternity clothes for her rapidly expanding belly at Seraphine, a store that’s also a firm favourite of her cousin-in-law Kate Middleton.

Eugenie (right) and Jack (left) have been busy preparing for life with their baby. Getty

“Eugenie’s hunkered down with Jack right now, but the few friends who have seen her say she’s getting really big,” a royal source told New Idea last month.

Royal watchers also tip that Eugenie will follow in the footsteps of her mother and choose London private hospital The Portland when it comes time for the birth. Indeed, Sarah and Prince Andrew welcomed both their daughters there. However, with strict lockdown restrictions in place, it’s unknown when her family – including her parents and sister Beatrice – could actually hope to visit the hospital and meet the new addition.

Eugenie, who’s 10th-in-line to the throne, married Jack at St George’s Chapel in Windsor Castle in October 2018. And their new little royal will lift everyone’s spirits!

