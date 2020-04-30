Princess Eugenie and her husband Jack Brooksbank have briefly stepped out of isolation to show their support of healthcare workers battling the coronavirus pandemic. Getty

Several follow-up snaps, which were posted to Twitter, also show the contents of the cardboard boxes, which included an array of delicious offerings from Angie's Little Food Shop.

“A big thank you to @SarahTheDuchess, Princess Eugenia and their team for a delicious supply of healthy lunches,” the caption stated.

Eugenie and Jack’s goodwill deed comes after they recently celebrated their 10th anniversary together.

To mark the milestone, the princess took to Instagram to share photos, which showed them in the grounds of Royal Lodge, where they are staying with Eugenie’s mum Sarah Ferguson.

“Jack and I are celebrating our 10th anniversary today... and we are lucky enough to be together at this time,” Eugenie captioned the snaps.

“If anyone has an anniversary this week, if you are together or not because of this challenging time, if you are a frontline worker wishing to tell your person you love them, then please do send me a photo and message via DM of how you are celebrating and I will share your messages on my story over the next few days,” she added.

