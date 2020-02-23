Lady Kitty Spencer, the niece of Princess Diana, has flashed her stunning engagement ring as she hit Milan Fashion Week. Getty

Kitty was photographed at the Alberta Ferretti after-party at the Palazzo Donizetti, sporting a figure hugging red silk gown. Getty

Lady Kitty Spencer. Getty

“She’s been in Cape Town for the holidays and told her mother and the rest of the family. Michael is loved by all of them. Despite his wealth, he’s very humble and low key,” a pal told the Daily Mail.

South African-born Michael is a chairman of the South African retailer Foschini and is said to be worth a staggering $152 million.

Michael Lewis.

The pair were first linked last August after being spotted looking smitten in New York City and kissing up a storm after leaving Club 55 in St Tropez.

Lady Kitty Spencer and ex Niccolo Barattieri. Getty

It's is understood Lewis - who was born in South Africa - married his first wife in 1985, before divorcing.

Kitty previously dated 48-year-old property magnate Niccolo Barattieri.