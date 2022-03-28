Years after the Princess’ explosive BBC interview, justice is served
New Idea
It’s been nearly 27 years since Princess Diana gave her infamous interview to the BBC’s Martin Bashir, and still the controversy surrounding it hasn’t died down to this day.
The broadcaster has now awarded the late Princess of Wales’ private secretary, Patrick Jephson, a whopping $178,000 in damages after revelations that Diana left her trusted confidant out of her decision to give the interview because Bashir had convinced her he was untrustworthy.
Watch: Prince Harry and Prince William unveil the new Princess Diana statue on her 60th birthday
According to Patrick and Diana’s mutual friend, journalist Richard Kay, “Martin invented such a litany of lies about the courteous ex-naval officer that she began to doubt the loyalty of her right-hand man.”
Soon after the interview – watched by 23 million people – was aired in November 1995, Patrick resigned from his post. It’s believed Diana went to her grave two years later still thinking her closest aide of eight years had betrayed her.
“I have spent the past 25 years wondering what I’d done wrong, because I assumed, wrongly, that I must have done something wrong,” Patrick said. “Why did that relationship suddenly turn to ashes? … I had a young family and it was a tough time.
BBC has awarded the late Princess of Wales’ private secretary, Patrick Jephson, a whopping $178,000 in damages
Getty Images
“To suddenly discover [as part of a recent investigation] what had happened – and that it wasn’t a misunderstanding but a calculated, cold-blooded act of deception – is still very hard to process.”
Patrick, 67, has touchingly donated his settlement to a Welsh children’s hospice – the last charity patronage he set up during his tenure with Diana.
“After more than 25 years, it is a relief finally to reach a conclusion to this painful episode,” he said.