Rumour has it that Princess Charlotte will still receive the royal treatment on her upcoming birthday – despite being in isolation at her family home in Norfolk. Getty

“The great thing about having the Middletons as your grandparents is that no occasion will go unmarked,” Angela said.

Even though Charlotte won’t be able to celebrate her birthday with all her friends and other family members, it’s believed Kate’s parents will still make the day a special event.

Angela went on to say that the Middletons are quite a savvy business couple and, as such, are at the forefront of any development in the party world.

Charlotte, who is turning five on May 2, will still get to have her "special" birthday party despite the lockdown. Getty

"In fact, Kate, Pippa and James have all worked for their party planning company over the years at various times,” the royal expert continued.

What’s more, Angela said that it’s highly likely that the little princess will be treated to a very special gift of some sort, which may arrive as a special delivery.

"I imagine there’s been a special delivery to Anmer Hall in Norfolk, especially for Charlotte. I don’t think she’ll be short of fancy-dress costumes and party hats and whistles and the like. They’ll make sure of that,” she said.

Even though Charlotte won’t be able to celebrate her birthday with all her friends and other family members, it’s believed Kate’s parents will still make the day a special event. Getty

The royal revelation comes after Kate recently opened up about the challenges of homeschooling Prince George and Princess Charlotte amid the ongoing pandemic.

But while the Duchess highlighted the importance of maintaining a strict study schedule, she also allows them to enjoy a surprising pastime, which many mums would frown upon.

While preparing food for a Commonwealth Big Lunch at St Luke's Community Centre, the Duchess admitted she allows her brood to frequently get their hands dirty, Express reported.