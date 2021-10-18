Apparently Charlotte will one day have her pick of the palace jewels. Getty

“William is close with his uncle and has asked if his mother’s namesake tiara can be given to Charlotte someday,” tells the insider. “William is quite aware the earl has daughters of his own, but the two have agreed that Diana’s iconic piece belongs to her first granddaughter.”

A second insider tells New Idea exclusively that astute little Charlotte “is aware” of the discussions and is said to be “giddy with excitement” about inheriting the “treasure”.

“Lotte knows all about her ‘Granny Diana’ – after all, Diana is one of her middle names. She’s also seen pictures of her wearing the tiara,” says our source. “Charlotte is more than aware that she’s a princess, and she’s already got plastic tiaras and gowns to play dress-ups in. It’s very cute.”

Charlotte is to reportedly inherit Diana's Spencer tiara. Getty

But the Spencer Tiara isn’t the only heirloom headed lucky Charlotte’s way.

The Queen, 95, and Prince Charles, 72, are currently tabling the crown jewels as they sort out Her Majesty’s wishes for inheritances. Both the monarch and her heir agree that the $18.5 million Vladimir Tiara – which was refurbished in the early 1900s with Cambridge emeralds from the Queen’s grandmother, Queen Mary – belongs with the next Cambridge princess.

The Queen and Prince Charles are reportedly currently tabling the crown jewels as they sort out inheritances. Getty

“The Queen plans to hand down to Charlotte the incredible Cambridge emerald tiara, as it is also known informally, and its accompanying necklace, which is a favourite of both hers and her beloved grandmother’s,” says an exclusive insider.

“Given that she is the Princess of Cambridge, it seems only fitting given these jewels can be traced back to the ownership of dukedoms of Cambridges past.

“The Queen has it earmarked for Charlotte for when she’s old enough – most likely when she’s 18 and starts accompanying Kate and William to state dinners. It will really be a sight to behold!”

