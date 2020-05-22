Prince William and Kate Middleton have spoken out about how, like every other parent in isolation, caring for three young children can be a handful at times. Getty

Speaking to Star magazine, a royal insider claimed the youngster made the call one day, after she managed to get her hands on her mother’s phone, when she wasn’t looking.

“Charlotte loves making video calls,” the source said, before adding: “Kate spent hours looking for her phone.”

But it appears Charlotte isn’t the only Cambridge kid who keeps Wills and Kate on their toes, with the couple previously confessing their youngest has a habit of hanging up on people.

"It gets a bit hectic, I’m not going to lie, with the two-year-old,” Kate said, referring to Prince Louis in a recent interview with the BBC.

William added: "For some reason he sees the red button, and always wants to press the red button."

While the couple have quite openly admitted they are physically exhausted come sundown, they nonetheless say they relish the moments they get to spend at home with their brood.

With all the “stamina” the royal kids possess, Kate confessed that she finds it amazing to reflect on all the things she and her family can achieve in just one day.

“You pitch a tent, take the tent down again, cook, bake. You get to the end of the day - they have had a lovely time - but it is amazing how much you can cram into one day that's for sure,” she said.