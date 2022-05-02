Charlotte looks just like Mum and Dad! Duke and Duchess of Cambridge

Another captures the young royal sitting amongst the flowers with her arms around her knees, her long hair falling over her shoulders.

The family's black cocker spaniel also appears in one of the shots, where Charlotte posed with her arm around the pup's shoulders.

Last year the Cambridges lost their beloved dog Lupo, another cocker spaniel, and later adopted this new pup from Kate's brother James Middleton, who breeds dogs.

Though the family's children – Prince George, Charlotte and Prince Louis – would have been heartbroken to lose a family pet, Charlotte is clearly getting along well with their newest furry family member.

The gorgeous images were taken to celebrate Charlotte's 7th birthday. Duke and Duchess of Cambridge

Her parents also shared a sweet message alongside the portraits, keeping the caption short as they penned: "Seven tomorrow!"

The new photos have left royal fans wanting more, with many hoping that Kate and William will release another set of portraits on the day of Charlotte's birthday in the UK.

Meanwhile, other fans debated which of her parents the young royal most resembles in these new birthday portraits.

"William's mini-me," one fan commented on the post, another adding " my goodness yes, looks all like her Dad."

The new photos have left royal fans wanting more. Duke and Duchess of Cambridge

Others disagreed, one writing "she looks very much like the Queen when she was young" while someone else insisted "she still resembles her mum the duchess".

It seems that every year there are new theories about which of her royal relatives Charlotte looks most like, with Princess Diana, the Queen and Prince William's names often thrown into the mix.

Though she has definitely inherited some features from Kate, it's clear that the seven-year-old has plenty of the Windsor genes in her too.

This story originally appeared on our sister site, Now To Love.