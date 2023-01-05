The late Bernard Barsi is the former Archbishop of Monaco who officiated the royal’s wedding back in 2011. Getty

Other royals attended the funeral including Princess Caroline of Hanover, Albert’s older sister.

Prince Albert attended the funeral in an all-black suit and overcoat, Princess Charlene wore all-black with a lacy mantilla, and Princess Caroline wore the same mantilla as Charlene with a black overcoat.

WATCH: WATCH: Princess Charlene of Monaco shares adorable video of twins

It is unknown exactly which members of the royal family will be attending the funeral of Pope Benedict.

MailOnline has reported that no senior members of the British royal family will be attending the funeral, however, King Charles paid tribute to the late Pope following his passing.

Prince Albert attended the funeral in an all-black suit and overcoat, Princess Charlene wore all-black with a lacy mantilla Getty

King Charles said it was “great sadness” to receive the news of the Pope’s passing and also highlighted his visit to the Vatican in 2009.

King Phillippe and Queen Mathilde of Belgium have confirmed their attendance at the funeral at St Peter’s Square in Vatican City.

Prince Stefan of Liechtenstein has also confirmed his attendance.