Bracing herself against winters chill, the princess wore head-to-toe red (including her stilettos and beret) for the 2023 National Day celebration on November 19th, 2023.

After years of a signature blond bob, Charlene debuted her brand new brunette locks at the F1 Grand Prix on May 28, 2023.

To better platform her latest look, the royal wore a navy Akris gown that was accented with rainbox pleats and accompanied by a pair of Prade cat eye sunglasses.

This one shoulder pale blue number stole the show in England as Charlene and Prince Albert attended a reception to celebrate the coronation of King Charles and Queen Camilla on May 5th, 2023.

Princess Charlene wore this festive green dress at the Red Cross Christmas gift distribution that was held at Monaco Palace on November 16th, 2022.

On October 1st, 2022 at the Akris Womenswear Spring/Summer 2023 show during Parison Fashion Week, Charlene made a surprise appearance in a sleek navy set that consisted of straight leg trousers and a jacket with military-style shoulders.

On July 18th, 2022, Princess Charlene donned this pale blue ballgown by Prada with abstract floral embellishment and crystals to the 73rd Monaco Red Cross Ball.

The outfit was accented with the Flying Butterfly Necklace from Van Cleef and Arpels.

Wearing green at the opening ceremony of the 61st Monte Carlo TV Festival on June 17th, 2022, Charlene showed of her shoulders and arms in this flowing number by Lanvin that was completed with a ruffled hem and jewelry from Van Cleef & Arpels.

With an adorable Princess Gabriella by her side, Princess Charlene wore this powder blue co-ord jumpsuit by Terrance Bray with puff sleeves and a back-to-front collar at the F1 Grand Prix in Monte Carlo on June 1st, 2022.

Alongside her husband, Princess Charlene dressed to impress at the 71st Monaco Red Cross Ball Gala that was held on July 26, 2019.

In what is arguably one of her most chic style moments to date, Charlene donned this retrofit Ralph Lauren tuxedo to the Princess Grace Foundation Awards that were held in New York City on October 16, 2018.

Just wow!

Attending the 69th Monaco Red Cross Gala Ball with her husband on July 28, 2017, Charlene shined in this glitzy embellished silver jumpsuit from Atelier Versace.

In an elegant white gown with floral embellishments at the Princess Grace Awards Gala on October 24, 2016.

On June 17, 2015, the royal stepped out in style as she attended a cocktail party to celebrate the 55th Monte Carlo TV Festival.

A vision in purple at a Ralph Lauren Collection Show held in Paris, France on October 9th, 2013.

With this sweeping silhouette, Charlene was quick to steal the show at the wedding of Princess Madeleine of Sweden on June 8th, 2013 at The Royal Palace in Stockholm.

The fawn-coloured gown was paired perfectly with a matching wrap and nude bag.

Proving that she can look just as good without the ballgowns, Charlene wore this halter-neck black singlet with matching slacks to the Lova World Images Closing Party during the 66th Annual Cannes Film Festival on May 22, 2013.

In a surprise appearance, Charlene and Albert made their dapper debut as a married couple at the 84th Annual Academy Awards on February 26, 2012.

For the special occasion, Charlene wore a partially sheer at the top, and cut-out back sleeveless, ivory Akris gown.

Considering the immense wealth of her husband, it came as no surprise that Princess Charlene would don a luxurious handmade gown by Giorgio Armani on her wedding on July 2nd, 2011.

Featuring a 66-foot veil and train that was embroidered with 60,000 crystals and mother and pearl teardrops, this look is undoubtedly Charlene's most elegant.

Charlene opted into wearing an Armani gown with long, dangling diamond earrings and a matching shawl to the wedding of Crown Princess Victoria of Sweden and Daniel Westling on June 19, 2010.

Princess Charlene poses on the blue carpet at amfAR's Cinema Against AIDS benefit gala on May 20, 2010 in Antibes, France.

We just love this ombre moment from the princess and matching ruffle floral high neckline that she wore to the Monte Carlo Red Cross Ball on August 1, 2008.