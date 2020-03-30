Edo is still close with his ex. Getty Images

A source told the Mail On Sunday that Dara has yearned to get back together with her property developer ex.

“Dara personally believes they would still be together were it not for Bea,” the source said.

And Beatrice’s anguish has only increased with news she and Edo will likely need to cancel their nuptials. The princess’ hope to finally seal their fairytale romance – and take Edo away from Dara once and for all – has been dashed this year.

But sources say the royal family knew it was the right call to not hold the extravagant wedding as the world grapples with the coronavirus pandemic.

“This is a life or death situation,” ABC foreign correspondent Maggie Rulli told The HeirPod podcast.

“[But] your heart does break for Beatrice.”

