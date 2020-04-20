Princess Beatrice's big new wedding plans revealed
The big day is in chaos
Princess Beatrice’s nuptials to her fiancé Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi have been thrown into chaos because of the coronavirus.
Watch: Princess Beatrice labelled 'the unluckiest princess in the world'
However there is a small silver lining for the royal couple, who have reportedly moved their wedding to 2021.
According to royal insiders, the original wedding plans have been scrapped and the pair are looking to host a much bigger celebration, instead of the original 150-person event they had organised for May.
Bea and Edo are now planning a huge wedding – much like Princess Eugenie’s televised wedding in 2018.
Shutterstock
A source told Express: “As the granddaughter of the Queen, it seems unfair that Bea would have had to hide her nuptials from the public when her younger sister Eugenie did not have to.
“She wants the public to see her as an individual, and not to be judged for the mistakes of her father. By next year, it would be wonderful if she could hold her head up high as she walks down the aisle in front of hundreds of people.”
To read more, pick up this week's issue of New Idea, on sale now.