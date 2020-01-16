Bea and Edo will marry this year Getty

In contrast, Beatrice's wedding will be a much smaller affair and won't be televised.

“I feel very sorry for Beatrice because I don’t think she would have wanted it broadcast anyway," Angela said.

“They are completely different sisters. Beatrice is the elder more subdued, quieter, more serious, shyer sister.

“Eugenie is far more outgoing and sociable so she potentially would have wanted her wedding broadcast.

In contrast to other members of her family, Beatrice would prefer a quiet life and a small wedding.

“She was also the one who wore the wedding dress that showed off her scoliosis scar and she wants to talk about her life, Beatrice doesn’t.

“She’s the opposite of her mother really. Fergie was always in the limelight and Beatrice is almost this throwback where she wants a quiet life.

“She would love nothing better apparently than to go off with her fiancé to Italy and have a quiet little wedding in a Tuscan villa.”

The comments come after the UK's ITV channel confirmed it wouldn't broadcast Beatrice's wedding.

The BBC had confirmed in early January it will not be showing full live coverage of the royal wedding and will instead offer “news coverage of the wedding across our services”, rather than a live link replacing normal programming.