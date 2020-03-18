Princess Beatrice’s nuptials with fiancé Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi have been plagued with drama. Getty

It was only in February that Bea was reportedly “furious” about having to postpone her nuptials to fiancé Edo for the second time and now she is again facing the same fate.

At the time, the unfortunate princess was reportedly livid about having to change her wedding plans due to the continuing drama surrounding her father, Prince Andrew.

Despite the bad news, royal insiders reportedly told The Sun the wedding was still going ahead on May 29, as previously reported, with a reception at Buckingham Palace.

While the royal couple are yet to confirm if their wedding will go ahead as planned, rumour has it the ceremony will likely be rescheduled. Getty

“The decision has been delayed repeatedly because of all the issues, but finally they have something that seems to work — and barring any problems that should be when it goes ahead,” a source claimed at the time.

Her Majesty was also reportedly asked for the royal family to come together and show a united front as they prepared to celebrate Beatrice and Edo’s nuptials.

The royal revelation comes after it was revealed Edo has shared a heartwarming message on social media about helping the elderly amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Her Majesty reportedly asked for the royal family to come together and show a united front as they prepared to celebrate Beatrice and Edo’s nuptials. Getty

Taking to Twitter on Tuesday, the 37-year-old urged the UK to follow the steps of other supermarkets across the globe that are now extending their hours for senior citizens.

“We have a duty to protect the vulnerable,” Edo wrote.

“There are lots of innovative things the private sector can do and absolutely everybody needs to show empathy and kindness to those that need the help the most.”