Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank's wedding Getty

Royal experts have now said that Beatrice is seeking a more low-key royal wedding celebration than that of her sister Princess Eugenie’s to Jack Brooksbank, which was held in Windsor and watched by millions on TV.

Royal correspondent Jennie Bond said on ITV’s Lorraine: “I think they’re going to have to rethink the arrangements for Beatrice’s wedding.

Beatrice and Edo are set to wed this year Getty

“She’s marrying a man called Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi and I think they were planning something along the lines of Eugenie’s wedding.”

“There were outcries over security costs for the taxpayer,” she added, “and I don’t think they’ll want a similar embarrassment for Beatrice so I imagine that will be scaled down somewhat”.

Beatrice is likely organising a scaled-down wedding in light of the upheaval the royal family has faced of late.

Harry and Meghan want to quit their roles as senior royals Getty

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle announced on January 6 that they want to split from the royal family, ditching their senior roles and to become "financially independent".

Queen Elizabeth is currently on cleanup duty and has ordered a meeting take place on Monday between key royal family members to discuss next steps after Meghan and Harry’s bombshell exit announcement.

PEOPLE reports that Her Majesty will be joined by Harry, Prince William and Prince Charles at her country home of Sandringham, Norfolk.



The publication also claims that the Duchess of Sussex “will participate via phone if it happens within the right timeframe”.



“Following a series of meetings and consultations across the last few days, there is a range of possibilities for the family to review which take into account the thinking the Sussexes outlined earlier in the week,” the palace insider said.