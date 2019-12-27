The daughter of Sarah ‘Fergie’ Ferguson and Prince Andrew joined other members of the royal family including Queen Elizabeth, Prince William, Kate Middleton, Prince Charles and sister Princess Eugenie at St Mary Magdalene Church.
WATCH: Sarah Ferguson reveals details about Beatrice's wedding
Bea wore a stunning beige coat and a green headband as she waved at onlookers.
The 31-year-old royal has reportedly concerned friends following the scandal involving Princess convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein scandal and her father.
A source revealed Entertainment Tonight: “Everyone right now is concerned about Bea.
Princess Beatrice has been spotted attending the Christmas Day service at Sandringham.
Getty
The 31-year-old royal has reportedly concerned friends following the scandal involving Princess convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein scandal and her father.
Getty
“Poor Bea. She deserves to have the wedding she wants and the public is going to go nuts [because of her father].”
Beabea - wow! I'm so happy for you my dearest big sissy and dear Edo. It's been a long time coming and you two are meant to be. 📷 by me!! "We are extremely happy to be able to share the news of our recent engagement. We are both so excited to be embarking on this life adventure together and can't wait to actually be married. We share so many similar interests and values and we know that this will stand us in great stead for the years ahead, full of love and happiness"
Other guests included Beatrice’s mother Sarah Ferguson, the Duchess of York, sister Princess Eugenie, Kate Middleton's sister Pippa Middleton and her husband James.
The pair will reportedly wed in June after getting Her Majesty’s blessing.