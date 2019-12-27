Princess Beatrice has been spotted attending the Christmas Day service at Sandringham. Getty

The 31-year-old royal has reportedly concerned friends following the scandal involving Princess convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein scandal and her father. Getty

“Poor Bea. She deserves to have the wedding she wants and the public is going to go nuts [because of her father].”



Bea and her real estate tycoon fiance recently celebrated their engagement party at the Chiltern Firehouse in London.

Bea is set to wed her fiance Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi. Getty

James Blunt, singer Ellie Goulding and legendary Hollywood actor Robert De Niro were amongst the big names to make the guest list.

Other guests included Beatrice’s mother Sarah Ferguson, the Duchess of York, sister Princess Eugenie, Kate Middleton's sister Pippa Middleton and her husband James.



The pair will reportedly wed in June after getting Her Majesty’s blessing.