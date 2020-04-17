Princess Beatrice has reportedly cancelled her upcoming wedding to fiancé Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi, as the lockdown restrictions in the UK are extended for another three weeks. Getty

With all the drama surrounding Bea’s wedding in recent months, and now the effects of the coronavirus pandemic, the spokesperson added: “invitations were never actually sent out”.

Despite previous whispers Bea and Edo had been planning to scale back their marital affair and tie the knot in private, the worsening pandemic seemingly quashed their plans.

With the announcement lockdown measures will continue for three more weeks, Bea’s May 29 date meant it would be impossible to congregate relatives outside the wedding venue.

But a friend of the royal couple has reportedly claimed to the publication that, despite their disappointment, the wedding is the last thing on Bea and Edo’s mind right now.

The details come after it was revealed Beatrice's nuptials are likely to be the last European royal wedding for at least a decade.

Speaking to Express, royal expert Marlene Koenig revealed that every other royal in Beatrice's generation is "already married" and those still waiting to tie the knot are further down the pecking order to warrant a large ceremony.

Despite previous whispers Bea and Edo had been planning to scale back their marital affair and tie the knot in private, the worsening pandemic seemingly quashed their plans.

"All European heirs are now either very young or just turned legal,” Marlene said.

"The Duchess of Brabant turned 18 a few months ago. I don’t think she will marry until after she finishes her education and begins a full slate of royal duties.

"So Princess Beatrice will mark the last big royal wedding across Europe,” she added.