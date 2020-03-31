It looks like Beatrice will have to postpone her wedding until 2021. Getty Images

On New Idea’s podcast Royals, host Zoe Burrell and royal commentator, Angela Mollard, discussed how devastated Beatrice must be at this troubling time on a recent episode.

"Princess Beatrice must be the unluckiest princess in the world,” said Zoe.

"What is happening with her wedding now?"

Angela responded: "There has been no official announcement but there has been constant reporting about the fact she has cancelled her wedding.

"There were a lot of questions on whether she was going to go ahead with her wedding to Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi.

"At this stage, it is looking like they are going to postpone it until 2021 rather than go ahead with a very quick and short wedding.”

Of course, Ange admitted that this comes after what has surely been a very trying time for the young royal.

"This poor woman has had to delay her wedding twice because of the scandal surrounding her father Prince Andrew,” Angela said. "Now she is having to postpone it yet again."

Indeed, Angela claimed that this will be upsetting for Beatrice, who was likely thinking of starting a family shortly after her wedding.

Angela says she thinks Beatrice and Edoardo will want to start a family soon. Getty Images

"She, of course, is 31, her fiancé is 36. He already has a child, a young boy,” she says.

"I can imagine that Beatrice will be wanting to have children and move quite quickly on with married life. She must feel so devastated that her plans are in disarray at this stage."

