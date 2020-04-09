Princess Beatrice 's wedding to Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi may be the last European royal wedding in at least a decade.

Speaking to Express.co.uk, royal expert Marlene Koenig said the impending nuptials of the eldest daughter of the Duke and Duchess of York is likely to be the last royal wedding to take place across Europe for at least a decade.

Every other royal in Beatrice's generation is "already married" and those still waiting to tie the knot are further down the pecking order to warrant a large ceremony, she noted.

Ms Koenig said: "All European heirs are now either very young or just turned legal.

"The Duchess of Brabant turned 18 a few months ago. I don’t think she will marry until after she finishes her education and begins a full slate of royal duties."

"So Princess Beatrice will mark the last big royal wedding across Europe."