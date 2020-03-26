Your wedding day is supposed to be one of the happiest days of your life, but it appears that Princess Beatrice may have to cancel her wedding to Edoardo Mapellia Mozzi with the UK being on lockdown due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

On New Idea’s podcast Royals host, Zoe Burrell and royal commentator, Angela Mollard, discuss how devastated Beatrice must be amid this troubling time.

"Princess Beatrice must be the unluckiest princess in the world,” says Zoe. "What is happening with her wedding now?"

Angela responds: "There has been no official announcement but there has been constant reporting about the fact she has cancelled her wedding.

"There were a lot of questions on whether she was going to go ahead with her wedding to Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi.

"At this stage, it is looking like they are going to postpone it until 2021 rather than go ahead with a very quick and short wedding.”