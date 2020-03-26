Princess Beatrice is the unluckiest princess in the world
The royal’s wedding plans are in disarray
Your wedding day is supposed to be one of the happiest days of your life, but it appears that Princess Beatrice may have to cancel her wedding to Edoardo Mapellia Mozzi with the UK being on lockdown due to the Covid-19 pandemic.
On New Idea’s podcast Royals host, Zoe Burrell and royal commentator, Angela Mollard, discuss how devastated Beatrice must be amid this troubling time.
"Princess Beatrice must be the unluckiest princess in the world,” says Zoe. "What is happening with her wedding now?"
Angela responds: "There has been no official announcement but there has been constant reporting about the fact she has cancelled her wedding.
"There were a lot of questions on whether she was going to go ahead with her wedding to Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi.
"At this stage, it is looking like they are going to postpone it until 2021 rather than go ahead with a very quick and short wedding.”
It looks like Beatrice will have to postpone her wedding until 2021.
Of course, Ange admits that this comes after what has surely been a very trying time for the young royal.
"This poor woman has had to delay her wedding twice because of the scandal surrounding her father Prince Andrew,” Angela says. "Now she is having to postpone it yet again."
Indeed, Angela claims that this will be upsetting for Beatrice, who was likely thinking of starting a family shortly after her wedding.
Angela says she thinks Beatrice and Edoardo will want to start a family soon.
"She, of course, is 31, her fiancé is 36. He already has a child, a young boy,” she says.
"I can imagine that Beatrice will be wanting to have children and move quite quickly on with married life. She must feel so devastated that her plans are in disarray at this stage."