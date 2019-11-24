Sources told The Mail on Sunday that although Beatrice was sceptical at first, she then thought it was a good idea.

'Sarah [Ferguson] was abroad so Beatrice sat in on the discussions. Initially, Beatrice was sceptical that a television interview, which would inevitably delve into her father's private life, was such a good idea,' the source said.

'She was asking lots of pertinent questions and had her doubts.

'But by the end of the meeting she was convinced by the Newsnight team and Amanda Thirsk that they had no choice – that it was the only way to put all the rumours behind them.

'It was clear that Fergie was always there in the background.'

Getty

The publication further claims that as such Beatrice is 'mortified' that the interview backfired.

'Even though she's their daughter, both Sarah and Andrew rely on Beatrice's judgment a lot when it comes to dealing with the public as she's got an old head on young shoulders,' the source added.

'You can't really blame Beatrice because I think the odds were stacked against her on this one.

'Andrew, Fergie and Amanda decided they had to do it.'

But despite this Beatrice was reportedly 'sombre' at her fiance Edo's 36th birthday party as a consequence.

She has also been 'in tears' since the interview has come out.