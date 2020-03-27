Princess Beatrice has been given a cruel nickname after her royal wedding to Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi was called off due to the COVID-19 outbreak .

The eldest daughter of Prince Andrew has been labelled the "unluckiest princess in the world" following her cancelled nuptials.

On New Idea’s podcast Royals, host Zoe Burrell and royal commentator, Angela Mollard, discussed how devastated Beatrice must be at this troubling time.

"Princess Beatrice must be the unluckiest princess in the world,” said Zoe.

"What is happening with her wedding now?"

Angela responded: "There has been no official announcement but there has been constant reporting about the fact she has cancelled her wedding.

"There were a lot of questions on whether she was going to go ahead with her wedding to Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi.

"At this stage, it is looking like they are going to postpone it until 2021 rather than go ahead with a very quick and short wedding.”