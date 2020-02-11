On the weekend, the palace confirmed that Princess Beatrice and Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi will tie the knot of May 29 at St James Chapel Royal with the reception to be held at Buckingham Palace.
Now, more details about the wedding are emerging including reports that the couple have told guests they don’t want any wedding gifts.
However, there is a catch!
Instead of gifts Beatrice and Edoardo have asked that well-wishers learn more about the work of two charities that are close to the couple’s hearts.
The chosen charities are, Big Change, an organisation that supports young people and Cricket Gives Hope, a charity that that uses cricket to promote social change in Rwanda.
Big Change was a charity founded by Beatrice and six of her friends back in 2012 and it means a lot to the charity that Beatrice has chosen to acknowledge it ahead of her wedding.
"We're honoured that Princess Beatrice and Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi have asked their wedding guests to learn more about and support Big Change,” CEO Essie North said.
“As a founder and Trustee of the charity Beatrice holds an ambitious vision to change how we support all young people to thrive, with the humility to learn from and the pioneers who are leading this change on the ground.
“We hope that the increased awareness she has brought to Big Change will help us support more brilliant projects making a real difference to young people from all walks of life, but especially those who are the most vulnerable.”
Meanwhile, Edoardo founded the Rwanda Cricket Foundation with his brother in 2011 and it later became Cricket Builds Hope.
Of course, their decision to promote their charities instead of receiving gifts for their wedding isn’t unusual for royals.
Both the Duke and Duchess of Sussex and the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge did the same thing for their weddings.