On the weekend, the palace confirmed that Princess Beatrice and Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi will tie the knot of May 29 at St James Chapel Royal with the reception to be held at Buckingham Palace.

Now, more details about the wedding are emerging including reports that the couple have told guests they don’t want any wedding gifts.

However, there is a catch!

Instead of gifts Beatrice and Edoardo have asked that well-wishers learn more about the work of two charities that are close to the couple’s hearts.

The chosen charities are, Big Change, an organisation that supports young people and Cricket Gives Hope, a charity that that uses cricket to promote social change in Rwanda.

Big Change was a charity founded by Beatrice and six of her friends back in 2012 and it means a lot to the charity that Beatrice has chosen to acknowledge it ahead of her wedding.