Angela continues: “she’s 70 in august and all the plans that were being put onto Prince Andrew’s birthday are being shifted onto Anne’s birthday.

“So poor old Princess Anne who would probably like to just go and rider her horse on her birthday has to have a jolly big birthday which she probably doesn’t want just to keep the public and The Queen happy.”

Of course, this also comes after Beatrice reportedly had to cancel her engagement party.

“She had planned an engagement party on December 18 at Chiltern Firehouse,” says Angela.

She has had to cancel cause news got out and there would be photographers paparazzi there and the very joyous news of her engagement and the celebrations would be overshadowed by Prince Andrew coming.”

