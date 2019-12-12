Prince Andrew has certainly made headlines for all the wrong reasons lately and now it appears that the family want to avoid more headlines by shifting the princes birthday party to his sister Princess Anne.
Watch: Prince Andrew's interview about Jeffrey Epstein
Andrew celebrates his 60th birthday on February 19 and was hoping to have a big celebration, but now royal expert, Angela Mollard reveals that the celebrations will be given to his sister Princess Anne instead.
“In the same way he demanded Eugenie have a broadcast wedding he would have been seeking his own birthday but that has been kiboshed,” she reveals on New Idea’s podcast Royals.
“Into the breach steps princess Anne who turns 70 next year. So, all the attention will be on her which she shall loathe.”
Princess Anne will now have a celebration for her 70th birthday.
Getty Images
Angela continues: “she’s 70 in august and all the plans that were being put onto Prince Andrew’s birthday are being shifted onto Anne’s birthday.
“So poor old Princess Anne who would probably like to just go and rider her horse on her birthday has to have a jolly big birthday which she probably doesn’t want just to keep the public and The Queen happy.”
Of course, this also comes after Beatrice reportedly had to cancel her engagement party.
Prince Andrew will not be celebrating his 60th birthday.
Getty Images
“She had planned an engagement party on December 18 at Chiltern Firehouse,” says Angela.
She has had to cancel cause news got out and there would be photographers paparazzi there and the very joyous news of her engagement and the celebrations would be overshadowed by Prince Andrew coming.”