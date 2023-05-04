Anne and her mother were said to enjoy a close relationship. Getty

The royal then went on to add that whilst recent polling suggests a drop in the number of people who would like to see the monarchy continue, it meant nothing and that her family "don't" need to take any action to "deal with" their lessening popularity.

"Well, we don't in many respects need to deal with it, not least of all because it is the monarch that is the key to this, and the constitution that underpins the monarchy," she said.

"We as a family see ourselves there to support that role. What we do, we hope, contributes to the monarchy and the way in which it can convey continuity, of not just interest, but of service, of understanding, the way that people in communities want to live their lives.

"And I think so often we get the chance to see communities and the people who do things really well and are very generous with their time in a way that, if you look at the media, you tend not to get that impression."

Anne is ready to serve her brother, much like she did her mother. Getty

So what of her elder brother, King Charles III?

Does her devotion to him compare to that of which she served her mother, the late Queen Elizabeth II, and the institution?

"Well, you know what you're getting [when discussing what kind of King Charles will be], he's been practicing for a bit, and I don't think he'll change."

"He's committed to his own level of service. That will remain true."

"[Ultimately], there is genuine benefit from this particular arrangement, the constitutional monarchy, and I think it has good long-term benefits. Commitment to long term is what the monarchy stands for."