William discussed his fears for his grandparents in a BBC interview. BBC

"My father has had many chest infections, colds, and things like that over the years. And so, I thought to myself, if anybody is going to be able to beat this, it's going to be him.



"And actually he was very lucky, he had mild symptoms. I think the hardest thing he found was having to stop. And not being able to go and get a bit of fresh air and a walk.



"He's a mad walker and just loves walking so I think he found it quite difficult. Especially, also I think with his mental health, being stuck inside and not being able to go for walks."

Wills says his main concern for his grandparents is their age. Getty

"Actually he was very lucky he had mild symptoms and I got a lot of good reassurance from doctors and friends of mine who said "listen, the days he's on when we found out about it, he's probably passed the worst of it".



"And obviously speaking to him made me feel more reassured that he was OK, but again at that age you do worry a bit more."

William and Kate have been isolating with children Princes George and Louis, and Princess Charlotte. BBC

Will and Kate went on to discuss the toll the pandemic has taken on the mental health of frontline healthcare workers, saying it’s happening at "scale and the speed".