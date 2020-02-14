Prince William holds hands with George McParland, 4 during a Metropolitan and City Police Orphans Fund reception at St James's Palace Getty

William gave a speech at the reception, and paid tribute to those who serve:

“Over the past 150 years – as the oldest police charity in the world – the Fund has provided care to the children of police officers in their hour of greatest need.

“Our society is defined by how we look after those who keep us all safe. It matters deeply that we help the families who play such an important role in supporting them.

“I am therefore immensely proud that the Metropolitan and City Police Orphans Fund provides such comfort and reassurance to the children of police officers who have so sadly lost their lives or livelihoods.”

Prince William, Duke of Cambridge talks with Emma Webb, 10, and her mother Osnat, during a Metropolitan and City Police Orphans Fund reception at St James's Palace Getty

The Duke of Cambridge met with families who have benefited from the Fund at the event, Emma Webb, 10, who lost her father, a Scotland Yard close protection officer, to cancer a few years ago, reports royalcentral.co.uk.

William asked her if she keeps a memory box for her father, saying, “It’s very easy to not talk about it, but you must always talk about it—it’s very important. And if you talk about it, you always keep him alive.”

Rumour has it that Prince William and Kate Middleton are set to head Down Under to embark on a bushfire recovery tour of affected coastal towns. Getty

The latest news comes after it was revealed earlier this week that William and Kate are set to head Down Under to embark on a bushfire recovery tour of affected coastal towns later this year.

According to The Sydney Morning Herald, the Morrison government is apparently in talks with Buckingham Palace to arrange a royal visit to Australia in the near future.

As a result, it’s believed Scott Morrison will announce a date in the coming weeks, along with an official invitation to the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge.

The Morrison government is apparently in talks with Buckingham Palace to arrange a royal visit to Australia in the near future. Getty

The visit, which will be Will's fifth time Down Under and the pair's first since 2014, is expected to include a tour of bushfire-ravaged areas in New South Wales and Victoria.

Kensington Palace is yet to comment on any scheduled travel plans for William and Kate, and it’s not clear whether the royal couple would bring their children with them.