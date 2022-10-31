Insiders tell New Idea there are palace suspicions that Harry might use his book, out on January 10, to sensationally take aim at his 9-year-old nephew Prince George, Prince William’s eldest son and second in line to the throne.

Over the years royal experts have suggested Harry, 38, has a “jealous streak” – and the focus of his envy has long been William.

“But lately it has, rather unsettlingly, extended toward young George,”says our source.

Indeed, a new biography Courtiers alleges Harry was fixated on how the arrival of his firstborn nephew, which forced Harry down the line of succession, would one day render him obsolete within the family.

“He had this thing that he had a ‘shelf life’. He would say, ‘I have this time to make this impact’… until George turns 18, was the way he was thinking about it. ‘Then I will be the also-ran,’” a source told Valentine Low, author of Courtiers.

Harry’s feelings about George seemingly stem from a long-held rivalry shared with Wills, now 40.

Tina Brown, an American journalist who was friends with the boys’ late mother, Princess Diana, revealed Harry was jealous of his brother and would often “vent” about it to his ex-girlfriend, Chelsy Davy.

“Friction between the brothers escalated over their professional alignments,” Tina alleges.

A source tells New Idea exclusively that William, “can understand Harry might have been jealous of him growing up given his seniority in the family”, but dragging George into it “has taken it a step too far”.

“William and Kate have done everything they can to protect George and prepare him to one day be king, and now it seems he even has to worry about backstabbing comments from his adult uncle. If Harry even mentions George’s name in his memoir, William will flip,” says the insider.

“George is old enough to know what’s going on, and is aware of Harry’s hurtful sentiments after it was splashed all over the press. William is unlikely to allow Harry to have anything to do with George ever again.”

Further fuelling William’s fury is that Harry is dropping his hotly anticipated memoir the day after Kate’s 41st birthday.

“It’s becoming clear that all the Sussexes can think about is revenge, and William wants to keep his family well away from them.”