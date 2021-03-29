William was named as the 'World's Sexiest Bald Man" according to a study. Getty

A spokesman told the publication: “There are quite a few bald public figures we can feast our eyes on.”

54-year-old Mike Tyson came a close second, with 8.8 million “sexy”, “hot” or “attractive” mentions on the internet.

Fast and Furious star Jason Statham, 53, was in third place with 7.4 million results, and rapper Pitbull came in fourth with 5.4 million mentions.

Other names in the top 10 included Floyd Mayweather, John Travolta, Bruce Willis, Dwayne Johnson, Vin Diesel, and Vladimir Putin.

Many flocked to Twitter to share their reactions of the results, and unfortunately for Wills, not all were in his favour.

"I'm sorry, but if Prince William weren't a prince, he would not even be in the running for the sexiest bald guy at any given DMV on any given day," one user tweeted.

"Someone explain to me how Prince William is the hottest bald man alive when Shemar Moore and Stanley Tucci exist?" wrote another.

Another user penned: "Prince William being named sexiest bald man in the world raises some questions for me. Like which world? Where did the other men go? Why are they not there? Is it even safe to be there? Could u define “world”? Did you mean “castle”? Define “sexy” and “-iest”? Use both in a sente—."

Kate has always taken cheeky jabs at her husband's thinning hair. Getty

William has never been one to joke about his thinning hair, where the father-of-three has previously told a hairstylist: "I don’t have much hair; I can’t give you much business."

The royal's wife, Kate Middleton, has also had a playful attitude to her husband's hair. Farmer Lyn Crejan, who met the royal couple during their 2014 tour of Australia said the duchess joked about William's bald spot.

Crejan recalled: "The prince was interested in the alpaca, and as I showed it to them, the princess said he should put it on his head. She said, ‘You need it more than me,’ and pointed to his head and he laughed."