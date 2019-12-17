Despite being an heir to the British throne, Prince George's Christmas wish list is just like any other little boy's.

'George has already written his list for Father Christmas. He loves his drawing, he's a very good drawer,' his dad, Prince William explained on the TV special, A Berry Royal Christmas.

'We might give him something to do with drawing or football. He's loving his football as well,' Wills added.

But under no circumstances will the Duke of Cambridge be filling George's stocking with the little Prince's beloved Chelsea Football Clue blue.

'I try not to be too biased, I said you can support anyone but Chelsea, so naturally he supports Chelsea,' Wills joked.

Bah, humbug!