Rumour has it, Prince William (pictured) is planning on taking 'revenge' on Andrew and Fergie for past wrongdoings. Getty

Now, despite being divorced from Prince Andrew, Fergie, 60, is sitting pretty in the Royal Lodge at Windsor alongside her ex – though, thanks to her treatment of Diana, she shouldn’t get too comfortable.

“Fergie’s past of bullying Di is largely forgotten now, but not by Prince William,” alleges our source.

“He never liked Fergie and her passive aggressive ways. He’s heard all about how fractured things got between her and his mum, of course, and he’s determined that Diana shall get the last word in, even from beyond the grave.”

William allegedly believes Fergie (left) and Andrew (right) have no right to be coddled and cosy within one of the family’s most regarded residences. Getty

William, 38, who is second in line to the throne, has been given an unprecedented amount of power within the monarchy by his grandmother, the Queen, who is anxious that he’s prepared for taking the crown at any moment.

“She’s 94 and Charles is 71, so she has very wisely begun letting William take the reins already,” says a source. “And one of his first orders of business is examining just what, exactly, is the point of Prince Andrew – who obviously has stepped down thanks to his murky dealings with paedophiles and [alleged] sex traffickers, and his ex-wife who’s clinging to the royal coat-tails – and purse.

Prince Andrew has stepped down thanks to his murky dealings with paedophiles and alleged sex traffickers. Getty

“William believes they have no right to be coddled and cosy within one of the family’s most regarded residences and has made noises about moving them to a less envious postcode to reflect their status,” the source adds.

“Fergie suspects this is William’s way of getting revenge on behalf of Diana. He is so like her in so many ways. Of course, William wouldn’t admit outwardly that his motivations are petty, but getting one back on Fergie has to make him feel closer to the mum he lost at such a young age.”

