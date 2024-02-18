William and Kate take a strolll Getty

“Catherine is recovering well,” a friend told the Daily Mail newspaper.

“She was looking forward to a change of scene and will be able to take it easy in Norfolk while the children let off steam with William.”

While the Palace remains tight-lipped on whether Kate’s back on her feet yet, there’s no doubt the fresh country air will do her good.

“Sandringham is Kate’s happy place,” says a source.

“There is room for the kids to roam, beautiful gardens and the sea isn’t far away, should she be feeling up to a walk with her husband.”

Meanwhile, Wills took a short break from playing nurse for Kate last week, when he left Adelaide Cottage briefly to perform

an investiture ceremony at Windsor Castle on February 7.

However, it was clear to all in attendance that the future King was not his usual calm, collected and friendly self.

At one point, the seemingly distracted Prince dropped a recipient’s medal, and other onlookers noted he appeared stressed and tired, as he also seemed to sway on his feet.

“You can’t blame the man, he’s got an awful lot going on behind the scenes,” noted one sympathetic witness.

Once the quick ceremony concluded, William returned momentarily to Kate’s side, before attending an Air Ambulance Charity Gala dinner in London, where he thanked the public for “all of the kind messages of support for my wife Catherine and my father.”

Since then, William, Catherine and their children have been enjoying the peace and privacy of their country home in Norfolk.