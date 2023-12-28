William is determined to help is father. Getty

As a result, William, 41, knows he must tread carefully when addressing the issue with his father.

“William’s strategy is to convince Charles he wants to take on Princess Anne’s title as the hardest-working royal and it appears his plan is working, hence the last-minute decision for him to go to Kuwait.”

Charles, 75, has sidestepped some official royal duties lately.

Charles – and Camilla – were noticeably absent from the Princess of Wales’ Together at Christmas carol concert at Westminster Abbey on December 8.

In fact, the King’s only high-profile official engagement in the lead-up to Christmas was his surprise visit to the Royal Courts of Justice in London on December 14.

His incredibly busy year was captured in the BBC documentary Charles III: The Coronation Year which aired in the UK on Boxing Day.

“Charles is tired and these past few years, what with losing his mother, Queen Elizabeth, and the ongoing dramas with the Duke of Sussex, have been brutal,” the source tells New Idea.

“He spent his entire life preparing to become King, but it’s come to him so late in life.”

King Charles is determined to live up to his mother's legacy. Getty

William is not the only one who has concerns. For some months now, royal watchers have noticed that Charles appears to be somewhat swamped and can seem tetchy.

“Charles is not as nimble nor energetic as he once was,” our source reveals.

“It’s also been noticed how pale he sometimes looks.”

Our source adds William will have used the Christmas break at Sandringham to talk his beloved ‘Pa’ about slowing down – just a little.

“Both William and the Princess of Wales took it upon themselves to make sure Charles had a decent rest over Christmas. William wants Charles to stop thinking he’s invincible and to start taking his health even more seriously than he has done in the past.”

Our source adds that William wants Charles to have a “happier second year as King than he did as his first”.

Clearly, some of William’s concerns have been heeded by Charles. In addition to him relinquishing some of his royal duties, he’s also appointed a new doctor to lead his personal medical team.

“The King knows his workload is more suited to someone with Willliam’s stamina,” reveals our source. “Expect to see a lot more of the Prince of Wales in the hot seat in 2024.”

RELATED: Is King Charles stepping down?

"These past few years have been brutal for Charles." Getty

FLYING VISIT

William travelled to Kuwait with UK foreign secretary David Cameron to pay respects to Emir Sheikh Nawaf after his death, aged 86.

The British monarchy has long-standing ties with the Middle Eastern nation, so it was imperative that a senior royal made the trip.

OFFICIAL DUTY

William also represented Charles at the Royal Naval College in Dartmouth on December 14 to inspect the cadet graduation ceremony. Both Charles and William attended the naval training facility. “It’s a great honour for me to be here,” William said.

RELATED: King Charles has been warned that he severely needs ‘rest’