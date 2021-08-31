Kate and William are considering moving to Windsor to support Queen Elizabeth. Getty

However, with their children, George, seven, Charlotte, six, and Louis, three, now all attending some form of regular schooling, the trips back to Norfolk are getting cumbersome for the London-based family of five.

“Anmer Hall made sense while William was a helicopter pilot in East Anglia and it was useful for Christmases at Sandringham, but it doesn’t really work anymore,” a source said to Mail on Sunday.

“It’s a little too far away for weekends, but Windsor is a perfect compromise. They are eyeing up options in the area,” the source said.

The Cambridges are mostly London-based with the kids in school. Getty

Windsor Castle is a working palace, where the Queen usually hosts many events throughout the year.

It is home to Frogmore Cottage, where the Duke and Duchess of Sussex lived prior to their resignation from the royal family, and where Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank are now believed to reside with their son, August.

It is also the location of St George’s Chapel, where many royal weddings have taken place, including that of Prince Edward and his wife, Sophie.

William and Kate will stay close to the Queen, with William second in line to the throne. Getty

With William being second-in-line to the throne, it makes sense that he would move closer to the monarch and offer support for the time being.

His father and heir to the throne, Prince Charles, has been hoping to streamline the working royal family for some time now, but William’s position as heir means he will remain a working royal, along with Kate and their children.

From Windsor, they can ideally more actively support the Queen, Charles, and carry out their royal duties in a capacity closer to London.