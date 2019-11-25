Kate Middleton and Prince William sent Twitter into a frenzy after they posted an inspiring update about their royal duties.

Taking to the Kensington Royal Twitter account, the Duke of Cambridge shared how the royal couple met with finalists and nominees of the Tusk awards.

"Earlier today, Catherine and I spent some time with the #TuskAwards nominees and finalists. Their bravery, single-minded determination, and commitment to African conservation is deeply deeply humbling," he said. "Right now, young people the world over are ringing that planetary alarm bell louder and with more determination than ever before."

"My generation and those following are acutely aware that we cannot simply carry on as we are. We have to move faster and more effectively to find ways to balance our demands on this planet with the nature we share it with."