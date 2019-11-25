"Earlier today, Catherine and I spent some time with the #TuskAwards nominees and finalists. Their bravery, single-minded determination, and commitment to African conservation is deeply deeply humbling," he said. "Right now, young people the world over are ringing that planetary alarm bell louder and with more determination than ever before."
"My generation and those following are acutely aware that we cannot simply carry on as we are. We have to move faster and more effectively to find ways to balance our demands on this planet with the nature we share it with."
Prince William shared several words about the Tusk awards in a series of Tweets.
Twitter
Prince William and Kate Middleton met with the nominees of the Tusk Awards last week.
Twitter
Twitter fans were incredibly moved by the 37-year-old's words, with one writing, "Thank you Your Highness for sharing the #TuskAwards nominees. It is both informative and interesting and I believe this helps us come together in the understanding of our world. My very best wishes to both you and the Duchess Catherine."
Fans praised Prince William for his words about the Tusk Awards.
Twitter
One fan wrote, "Continue doing amazing things prince William and Duchess Catherine. I love you guys," while another tweeted, "Thank you for all your hard work and support."
It appears the couple made a lasting impact with royal followers on their recent engagement.
Fans thanked Prince William and Kate Middleton for their work with the Tusk Awards.