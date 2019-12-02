Will and Kate are relieved not to be spending Christmas with the Sussexes Getty Images

Last month it was revealed the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, and baby Archie, will take a break from royal duties, so they can enjoy Christmas with Meghan’s mum Doria Ragland.

The couple made the announcement via a statement from the Palace.

“The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are looking forward to extended family time towards the end of this month. Having spent the last two Christmases at Sandringham, [the couple] will spend the holiday this year, as a new family, with the duchess’ mother, Doria,” the statement read.

“This decision is in line with precedent set previously by other members of the royal family, and has the support of Her Majesty The Queen.”

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex will not be at Sandringham for Christmas this year Getty

The couple and their son, Archie, will spend Christmas with Meghan's mum, Doria Getty

The couple are said to be exhausted by their increased publicity and media attention and spoke about feeling “vulnerable” in the documentary Harry and Meghan: An Africa Journey.

Each year the Queen, 93, invites her extended family to join her to celebrate Christmas at her Sandringham House estate, however the couple have snubbed Her Royal Highness, and will instead celebrate in the States.

The 'fab four' on Christmas Day, 2018 Getty

Meghan, 38, spent her first Christmas with the royals at the Norfolk residence in 2017, shortly after she and Harry, 35, announced their engagement.

The couple both attended again last year, and were pictured alongside Prince William and Kate Middleton on Christmas Day.