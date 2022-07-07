The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge appeared together at a charity polo match. Getty

Body language experts have since pointed out the “natural chemistry” between the couple in the new photos, even likening them to young sweethearts.

Though it’s been decades since Kate and William first met and fell in love, expert Judi James claims this latest outing proves they’re still “like a young couple on a first date”.

What gives it away? Kate was photographed glancing flirtatiously at William’s lips and other shots showed them walking with their arms around each other in a show of comfortable intimacy.

Kate was clearly delighted to share a little bit of PDA with William after his match. Getty

“Their eye contact as they close in for the kiss. This level of close-quarters eye contact shows a very loving relationship,” Judi told the Daily Mail.

“The lingering. Once the kiss is over they linger in the more intimate and affectionate pose rather than breaking quickly.”

She explained that these gestures hint the couple are holding back on the PDA while in public, suggesting they have a far more “tactile” relationship in private.

Fans noticed how affectionate the couple were too, commenting across social media that even after 11 years of marriage Kate and William still have “the look of love”.

They walked away arm in arm “like a young couple on a first date”. Getty

Some even claimed that the Cambridges had one-upped Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, who were recently photographed at a similar event in the US.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex were spotted at a polo match in California; Meghan cheering her husband from the sidelines, where she stood in casual denim shorts.

Though they’re usually very affectionate in public, the pair weren’t caught on camera kissing at the event, instead spending time sitting together in the shade after Harry’s match.

