PEOPLE reports that Her Majesty will be joined by Harry, Prince William and Prince Charles at her country home of Sandringham, Norfolk, this coming Monday.
The publication also claims that the Duchess of Sussex “will participate via phone if it happens within the right timeframe”.
“Following a series of meetings and consultations across the last few days, there is a range of possibilities for the family to review which take into account the thinking the Sussexes outlined earlier in the week,” the palace insider said.
“As we have said previously, making a change to the working life and role of the monarchy for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex requires complex and thoughtful discussions. Next steps will be agreed at the meeting,” the palace source added. “The request for this to be resolved ‘at pace’ is still Her Majesty’s wish. The aim remains days not weeks. There is genuine agreement and understanding that any decision will take time to be implemented.”