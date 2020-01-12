Prince William is reportedly livid that his brother Harry and Meghan Markle didn’t tell him about their intentions to quit the royal family and move abroad. Getty

PEOPLE reports that Her Majesty will be joined by Harry, Prince William and Prince Charles at her country home of Sandringham, Norfolk, this coming Monday.



The Duke of Cambridge apparently had to find out about his brother's latest decision at the same time as the rest of the world – and this reportedly infuriated him.

The publication also claims that the Duchess of Sussex “will participate via phone if it happens within the right timeframe”.



“Following a series of meetings and consultations across the last few days, there is a range of possibilities for the family to review which take into account the thinking the Sussexes outlined earlier in the week,” the palace insider said.

While Harry and Meghan's decision has seemingly angered members of the royal family, that are also reportedly feeling "hurt" and "deeply upset" by the shocking move.

“As we have said previously, making a change to the working life and role of the monarchy for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex requires complex and thoughtful discussions. Next steps will be agreed at the meeting,” the palace source added. “The request for this to be resolved ‘at pace’ is still Her Majesty’s wish. The aim remains days not weeks. There is genuine agreement and understanding that any decision will take time to be implemented.”