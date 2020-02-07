WATCH: Meghan's sister says she is 'selfish' after 'Megxit' proves her point

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry shocked the world when they announced they were stepping back from their role as senior royals and would be moving to Canada.

But now an insider has claimed that Harry’s brother prince William was “relieved” that the couple have moved to Canada.

"They didn't leave on good terms by any means, but they are both relieved that it's over,” the insider told People.

"Perhaps [Meghan and Harry] didn't think things through exactly as they could have but they wanted to be happy. Who can blame them for that?”

This comes after ongoing rumours of a rift between the brothers, which allegedly began several years ago when it was reported that William warned Harry about ‘moving too fast’ with Meghan.