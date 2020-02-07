Meghan Markle and Prince Harry shocked the world when they announced they were stepping back from their role as senior royals and would be moving to Canada.
But now an insider has claimed that Harry’s brother prince William was “relieved” that the couple have moved to Canada.
"They didn't leave on good terms by any means, but they are both relieved that it's over,” the insider told People.
"Perhaps [Meghan and Harry] didn't think things through exactly as they could have but they wanted to be happy. Who can blame them for that?”
This comes after ongoing rumours of a rift between the brothers, which allegedly began several years ago when it was reported that William warned Harry about ‘moving too fast’ with Meghan.
Rumours of a rift have plagued William and Harry.
Getty Images
However, The Sun recently reported that tensions between the brothers had settled during private talks amid the more formal ‘Megxit’ negotiations.
“William and Harry have spent time together privately away from the official Sandringham Summit working on their relationship and discussing their future,” a source revealed.
“It has been ground-breaking in terms of saving their bond as brothers and has been totally driven by them."
Could Harry and Meghan’s move to Canada be exactly what the brothers needed?