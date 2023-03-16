William also said that Princess Diana would be “disappointed” with the lack of change that’s happened regarding homelessness in the 26 years since her death.

Prince William has recently spoken about his late mother’s desire to help prevent homelessness .

“My mother introduced me to the cause of homelessness from quite a young age, and I'm really glad she did,” the Prince of Wales began.

“I think she would be disappointed that we are still no further on, in terms of tackling homelessness and preventing it, than when she was interested and involved in it,” he continued.

Prince William made these comments while working on a short film and accompanying podcast episode with Groundswell - a homeless charity funded by Comic Relief.

The film will air in the UK on Red Nose Day (March 17, 2023) on BBC One; an Australian air date has not yet been announced.