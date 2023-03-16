In the film, William also sits down with Nawshin and Miles, two individuals who have been homeless.
“I’m here really, kind of, to learn a bit more from you both, to hear a bit more about your lived experiences of homelessness,” William tells them.
This upcoming film isn’t the first time William has championed the fight against homelessness.
William, following in his mother’s footsteps, has been the patron of Centrepoint - a charity that provides housing and support to young homeless people and aims to end youth homelessness by 2037 - since 2005; Diana was the patron of Centrepoint from 1992 until her untimely death in 1997.
And over the years, William has endeavoured to do what he can to help homeless people; for example, in 2009, to deepen his understanding, William slept on the streets of London in temperatures as low as minus 4 degrees celsius. In 2019, William was spotted serving food at a homeless shelter.
Most recently, in February of this year, William opened two homeless shelters in Central London and the facilities will help roughly 225 homeless people per year.