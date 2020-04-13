Harry, William, Eugenie and Beatrice together in 1995. Getty

Getty

"We sent it up to the nursery on the silver tray, but 15 minutes later the Footman brought it back.

"He said, 'Nanny asked me to return this. Prince William has just stood on a chair and bitten the mouse’s head off, frightening Beatrice and Eugenie.'"

But all was not lost, and the chef quickly got to work making another mouse.

He said: "We had to quickly make another mouse, pop it in the hole and send it back to the nursery.

"I think Nanny put the egg out of William’s reach to make sure it didn’t happen again."

Queen Elizabeth II attended the traditional Easter Sunday service at St George's Chapel, Windsor, in April 2019. Getty

On Easter Sunday, the royal family usually attend church together at St George's Chapel in Windsor.

According to Darren, the Queen then enjoys a traditional roast dinner.

"We’d go straight into the main course – a traditional roast lamb with seasonal vegetables.

"The Queen likes her meat well done so she’d always have the first two slices. They’d also have a compound salad served in a kidney dish attached to the plate – just some lettuce and cucumber with a little mint or some grated carrot and coriander," he revealed of the royal's Easter menu.