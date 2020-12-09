Prince William (pictured) was heavily criticised for keeping his coronavirus diagnosis a secret, with critics questioning whether the royals can be trusted moving forward. Getty

And now, with the rollout of the first COVID-19 vaccinations, experts have suggested the prince will likely remain tight-lipped about his jab – despite the backlash following his diagnosis.

Speaking to Express, royal commentator Howard Hodgson said that he believes William is unlikely to break the royal tradition of secrecy surrounding personal health matters.

He explained that, unlike Prince Charles, who appears to be transparent on such matters, William appears to take a more conservative approach to health similar to the Queen.

“[William] is much more private than Harry and has a desire to be more faceless than his father,” Howard claimed to the British publication.

William (left) reportedly tested positive to the virus in April, just days after his father Prince Charles and UK PM Borris Johnson tested positive, but chose to keep it a secret. Getty

“I think he was very affected by the exposure he received at the hands of his mother as a child in this regard,” he added.

Whether or not William chooses to vaccinate remains to be seen, but as a palace source reportedly claimed, just because he is royal doesn’t mean he has to disclose personal matters.

“The royals are royals, but medical matters are private. If they do decide to have the jab, it is a matter for them,” the insider told the publication.

That said, reports suggested Her Majesty and Prince Philip will be among the first to receive the jab – without preferential treatment – given they are aged 94 and 99 respectively.

William (right with Prince Charles) claimed he chose to remain silence to protect the welfare of the British people, but many slammed his “poor judgement” for not telling the truth. Getty

But while the royal family are reportedly committed to receiving the vaccine, palace officials are allegedly still against them disclosing the exact details to prove they had the jab.

According to another report by Express, officials are also against Her Majesty taking part in a national campaign to promote vaccinations because they deem it be a private matter.

As part of the proposed campaign, famous people – including Her Majesty – are reportedly being urged to publicly endorse the program, and even consider being vaccinated live on TV.

But according to royal officials, the Queen hasn’t been approached by the government to take part, adding it’s unfair to expect royals to disclose their private health details.