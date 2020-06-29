As second in line to the British throne, Prince William has spent his whole life preparing to be king. Instagram

William clearly has his hands full with his royal rascals, and New Idea can reveal that he may soon be juggling a fourth munchkin!

Kate, 38, confessed earlier this year that she didn’t think William “wants any more” kids. However, palace insiders say the duke had a change of heart after the family went into lockdown.

“He’s loved getting to spend more time with the kids, and it got him thinking that maybe he does want another,” tells a source.

While the Duke of Cambridge will no doubt make a very fine monarch, there’s another role he’s proving to be very adept at – that of doting dad. Instagram

“Of course, that was music to Kate’s ears. She’s always been keen. In a perfect world she’d have two of each.”

Following George’s birth in 2013, William confessed that becoming a parent was the “scariest” and “biggest life-changing moment”. He’s also jokingly referred to fatherhood as the “sleep deprivation society”.

“I never used to get too wound up or worried about things,” William admitted.

“But now the smallest little things, you well up a little more, you get affected by the sort of things that happen around the world a lot more, I think, as a father.”

