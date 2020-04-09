There has been plenty of bad news going around amid the Covid-19 pandemic, but in what is sure to be a pick-me-up for many, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, released a video revealing their video call to the children of healthcare workers.

Prince William and Kate Middleton made the special video call to a school in northern England where the children of essential workers, such as healthcare staff and emergency service members, are being looked after during the lockdown.

The couple looked smart casual with William opting for a collared blue shirt and Kate sporting a mustard jumper as they addressed the students and staff.

“Well done, honestly, to you and everyone who’s in during this time. It must be such a relief for all the parents who are key workers to know that the normality is there for their children — they’ve got the structure and they’ve got a safe place for them to be, so really really well done to all of you,” Kate said.

William added, “We just want to say a huge thank you to you guys and well done in keeping it all going. Please pass on many messages of support for all the staff and all the volunteers — they’re doing a great job.”