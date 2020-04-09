Prince William and Kate video call children of healthcare workers
It is the most heart-warming thing you will see all day
- by
Zoe Burrell
There has been plenty of bad news going around amid the Covid-19 pandemic, but in what is sure to be a pick-me-up for many, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, released a video revealing their video call to the children of healthcare workers.
Watch: Kate Middleton & Prince William thank teachers with sweet video call
Prince William and Kate Middleton made the special video call to a school in northern England where the children of essential workers, such as healthcare staff and emergency service members, are being looked after during the lockdown.
The couple looked smart casual with William opting for a collared blue shirt and Kate sporting a mustard jumper as they addressed the students and staff.
“Well done, honestly, to you and everyone who’s in during this time. It must be such a relief for all the parents who are key workers to know that the normality is there for their children — they’ve got the structure and they’ve got a safe place for them to be, so really really well done to all of you,” Kate said.
William added, “We just want to say a huge thank you to you guys and well done in keeping it all going. Please pass on many messages of support for all the staff and all the volunteers — they’re doing a great job.”
The couple spoke to children and staff at the school.
Kensington Palace
One particularly sweet moment in the video came when two young girls held up the craft they had been working on.
Holding up a handmade basket to show the royals William said: “Is that a little handbag?”
The young girls laughed at the prince saying: “No! It’s an Easter bag!”
Kate and William also spoke to the school staff on the video about the challenges they are facing at this tough time.
At the end of the call the staff wished William and Kate a Happy Easter and William revealed that the family will be doing something very relatable over the break.
“There will be a lot of chocolate being eaten here, don’t worry!” William said.