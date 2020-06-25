Kate has been taking on more and more responsibility. Getty

According to royal author Phil Dampier who spoke to Express.co.uk, “they might well space themselves out a bit more and she might well start doing things purely because to spread themselves around so they can cover a bit more.

"When the lockdown is over, they might well do more solo trips, they can get more done, get to more parts of the country and get more jobs done.

"That’s a real possibility."

How will Kate cope with the added work load? Getty

Kate has already embarked on her first solo trip in the UK this year promoting her ‘Five Big Questions on the Under-Fives’ she’s also been busy launching her photography competition with the National Portrait Gallery and partaking in her first podcast where she openly spoke about her struggle as a working mum.

The solo trips without husband William are only set to increase as the couple cover the Royal duties of two extra roles – Harry and Meghan’s.

Extra duties could mean less family time for the royal couple. Getty

Just last week Kate was one of the first royals, as well as William, Prince Charles and Camilla, the Duchess of Cornwell to begin public outings once again amid the COVID pandemic.

With so much time dedicated to her Royal duties, which is only growing more and more strenuous, will she have any down time to spend with the Prince?