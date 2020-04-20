The people have spoken - and they would prefer it if Prince Harry and Meghan Markle stayed in Hollywood, according to a new poll.
An online poll of 1500 Brits, conducted by Redfield & Wilton Strategies, showed that the majoring of people in Harry's homeland don't want the former People's Prince to return to Great Britain, following he and wife Meghan's controversial 'Megxit'.
According to the poll, '54 percent say they did not think the couple should return, 28 percent said they should and 18 percent said they did not know.'
What's more, 'For Harry, 33 percent said they had a worse view of him and 19 percent said their opinion had improved. Meghan’s numbers were 36 percent negative and 20 percent positive.'
As for Harry's brother Prince William, his numbers were very positive.
Of the future King of England, '33 percent of respondents saw their views had changed positively and 11 percent said negatively.'
Meanwhile, Kate Middleton's support had risen by a 29 percent.