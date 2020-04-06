Prince William and Kate Middleton are believed to be “extremely concerned” for the wellbeing and safety of frontline health workers battling the coronavirus pandemic. Getty

"They're very much involved and trying to kind of play their part and still carry out some kind of role even if that has to be on the telephone."

Chris then drew emphasis to the number of frontline healthcare workers, who have died in the UK as a result of COVID-19 and questioned its impact on the Duke and Duchess.

"We've now had four NHS frontline workers who have sadly died from coronavirus,” Chris said. "Nothing like Italy, where it's something horrendous like 60 or more."

Speaking on the Royal Rota podcast, ITV News Royal Editor Chris Ship and producer Lizzie Robinson revealed how Wills and Kate were confronted with the grim reality of COVID-19. Getty

He added: "That's something I'm sure William and Kate will be extremely concerned about."

Referring to Wills and Kate’s recent visit to a 111 emergency call centre in south-west London, Lizzie mentioned how the royal couple intend to carry on their obligations.

Referring to Wills and Kate’s recent visit to a 111 emergency call centre in south-west London, Lizzie mentioned how the royal couple intend to carry on their obligations. Instagram

"When we were on that 111 visit in Croydon, the Duke of Cambridge was speaking to the Chief Executive there about how in the weeks to come they would be playing the role virtually,” Lizzie told listeners.

“They may be carrying out engagements virtually from now on. We can see that they are trying to stay engaged and in touch even if it has to be on the phone now," she added.